Med history of 1 crore digitised for Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam: Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: Medical history of over 1 crore beneficiaries of ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ scheme has been digitalised until now, said Health Minister Ma Subramanian while inaugurating three-day Kalaignar Centenary International Medical conference on Friday.

The minister said medical records of ‘Thozhilalargalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ will also be digitialised, and in the first phase 8.35 lakh beneficiaries will be covered under the scheme. “The digitalisation will be helpful as it gives information on the number of diabetes and hypertension cases and also details of people on palliative care and dialysis,” Subramanian said.

Around 11,000 delegates including doctors, nurses, paramedical and allied health sciences students registered for the conference. Around 28 international speakers from the US, the UK, Singapore, Germany, Singapore, Qatar, Australia and Canada and 150 speakers from all over India will participate in panel discussions and presentations, Subramanian said.

The conference titled ‘Future of Medicine’ was organised by the state government and the TamilNadu Dr M.G.R Medical University.

Subramanian also read out a message from Chief Minister MK Stalin. “The conference will play a pivotal role in promoting medical tourism in Tamil Nadu. Our state has been a pioneer in providing world-class medical services and is well known as a global destination for healthcare. This has significantly contributed to the economic growth of our state and I am sure this conference would help to strengthen our position further,” the CM said.

World Health Organisation former chief scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan, health secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, health department officials and international speakers participated in the inaugural session.