Memorial for Jayalalithaa to come up in Kodanad estate in TN

COIMBATORE: AIDE of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa, VK Sasikala, on Friday laid the foundation stone for a memorial for her friend near gate number 10 of the Kodanad estate.

This is Sasikala’s first visit to the estate since April 2017 when a murder and heist took place on the vast property. The memorial will likely be inaugurated in August.

Speaking to media, Sasikala said “I have never visited this estate without Amma (Jayalalithaa) before. Amma felt so peaceful and free here, she felt like a woman in a family whenever she stayed here.”

Sasikala was accompanied by very few people including supporters, estate workers and staff. According to sources, the Kodanad estate, which is spread across 906 acres, belongs to Jayalalithaa and Sasikala.