Offer green energy subsidy: TEA suggests to TN FM Thangam Thennarasu

TIRUPPUR: As a part of the pre-budget memorandum, Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA) sought a green energy subsidy and affordable housing for migrant labourers.

In a letter to Finance Minister, Thangam Thennarasu, TEA president K M Subramanian said, "Tiruppur cluster has invested a huge capital to produce green energy (both wind and solar power), which is almost four times the energy consumed by them.

For all practical purposes, the cluster is carbon-negative. It consists of small and big units. The small units cannot afford to make huge investments in green energy. However, with an increase in energy costs, small units are finding it hard to manage.

To tackle this issue in the long term, a Common Green Energy Facility can be set up under a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) partnering with several small units. This will reduce the energy cost of small manufacturers and carbon footprint."

He added, " In the Knitwear Garment industry, more than 60 per cent of the workers are women, particularly those hailing from rural areas. To overcome this issue, the construction of houses or dormitories with all required amenities with the support of the government in collaboration via the PPP route is essential. We request a suitable announcement in the budget to address the housing issue."