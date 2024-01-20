PM Modi opens Khelo games in Chennai, aims to host 2036 Olympics

CHENNAI: Declaring open the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 (KIYG) at a grand function in Chennai on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We are working diligently to host the 2029 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games in India.”

“This year will witness the creation of new records and marking of new achievements for the nation and the world. You have to move forward because India will move forward with you. Get together, win and make the country win. I declare the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 open,” the PM said.

He expressed confidence that the hospitality of Tamil Nadu will win all hearts and that the KIYG will provide athletes with the opportunity to showcase their skills.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister MK Stalin said his government’s objective was to make TN the sports capital of India. Congratulating TN Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for taking the state in that direction, the CM listed the state’s achievements in sports as well as the infrastructure being upgraded for the sportspersons in the State. He also thanked the PM for accepting the state’s invitation and visiting TN.

Tasking Udhayanidhi, his son, with taking the state to new heights in sports on a global scale, the CM welcomed about 5,000 participants from various states to the KIYG. Reiterating that the Dravidian model of governance is all about ‘everything for everyone,’ he recalled that the government had invited sportspersons from Manipur to train in TN.

“The Dravidian Model government, in the spirit of brotherhood, welcomed the sportspersons from Manipur as they could not continue their coaching due to the issues in their state. Some of them are participating in the Khelo India Games,” he said.