PM Modi opens Khelo games in Chennai, aims to host 2036 Olympics

CHENNAI: Declaring open the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 (KIYG) at a grand function in Chennai on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “We are working diligently to host the 2029 Youth Olympics and the 2036 Olympic Games in India.”
“This year will witness the creation of new records and marking of new achievements for the nation and the world. You have to move forward because India will move forward with you. Get together, win and make the country win. I declare the Khelo India Youth Games 2023 open,” the PM said.
He expressed confidence that the hospitality of Tamil Nadu will win all hearts and that the KIYG will provide athletes with the opportunity to showcase their skills.
Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister MK Stalin said his government’s objective was to make TN the sports capital of India. Congratulating TN Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for taking the state in that direction, the CM listed the state’s achievements in sports as well as the infrastructure being upgraded for the sportspersons in the State. He also thanked the PM for accepting the state’s invitation and visiting TN.
Tasking Udhayanidhi, his son, with taking the state to new heights in sports on a global scale, the CM welcomed about 5,000 participants from various states to the KIYG. Reiterating that the Dravidian model of governance is all about ‘everything for everyone,’ he recalled that the government had invited sportspersons from Manipur to train in TN.
“The Dravidian Model government, in the spirit of brotherhood, welcomed the sportspersons from Manipur as they could not continue their coaching due to the issues in their state. Some of them are participating in the Khelo India Games,” he said.
Dravidian model in TN a guiding spirit to union govt in all sectors, says Udhaya
For his part, Modi underlined the government’s resolve to provide international exposure to young athletes and to make the nation an important hub in global sports. Emphasising that sports are a huge economic sector, the prime minister reiterated his guarantee to make India the third-largest economy in the world.
He also referred to the government’s focus on skill development to nurture sports professionals and the creation of a sports equipment manufacturing and services ecosystem in the country. On the expected growth of India’s sports industry to `1 lakh crore, he mentioned the new awareness about sports and the resulting growth in broadcasting, sports goods, sports tourism and sports apparel business. He said the government is trying to create manufacturing clusters for sports equipment. “Today, for our youth in schools and colleges who want to make their career in sports-related sectors, their better future is also Modi’s guarantee” the prime minister added.
Highlighting TN’s contribution to sports, the PM said it is a land that produces champions. Mentioning tennis champions the Amritraj brothers, India’s Hockey captain Bhaskaran who led India to a gold medal in the Olympics, Chess players Vishwanathan Anand, Praggnanandhaa and Paralympic champion Mariyappan, the PM expressed confidence that all athletes will derive inspiration from the land of TN.
Praising TN, Union Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur said, “TN, whenever they have been given the responsibility, has successfully executed prominent events like the Asian Championship Hockey Tournament, the Squash World Cup, and the 44th Chess Olympiad.”
Udhayanidhi said the Dravidian Model government in TN has been a guiding spirit to the union government in all sectors. “TN has been No.1 in education and medical services in the country. Now, the state has reached an important position in the sports sector also,” he said, listing the government’s achievements. To commemorate the centenary celebrations of former CM M Karunanidhi, the state government will give sports kits to all village panchayats soon, he said, adding that TN recently received the Confederation of Indian Industry Award for best state in promoting sports.
The PM also launched and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 250 crore related to the broadcasting sector. This includes the launch of the revamped DD Podhigai channel as DD Tamil; 12 Akashvani FM projects in eight states to cover 1.5 crore people; and four DD transmitters in Jammu and Kashmir. He also laid the foundation for 26 new FM transmitter projects in 12 States.
TN Governor RN Ravi, Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan and Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik were among those present on the occasion.
Camaraderie between leaders on display
Camaraderie between CM Stalin and PM Modi was on display at the event, with Modi holding the CM’s hand as they entered the venue. The PM patted minister Udhayanidhi on the back when they met
Modi to interact with first-time voters in the state on Thursday
Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the first-time voters of Tamil Nadu in all 234 assembly constituencies on January 25 through video conference from New Delhi. He will speak to them about good governance, and the significance of Lok Sabha elections, said BJP state president K Annamalai after meeting the PM at Raj Bhavan on Friday. “The interaction on January 25 is not a BJP event. I won’t take part in that interaction,” he added.