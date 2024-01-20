Salem gears up for DMK’s youth wing conference

SALEM: Five lakh cadres are expected to attend the second state conference of DMK’s youth wing scheduled to be held near Attur on January 21, said Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru after inspecting the preparatory works on Friday.

Nehru said, “The conference will launch our election work. Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin will arrive in Salem on Saturday evening and will hoist the party flag at the venue around 9.00 am on Sunday. He will also receive the torch which was flagged off from Chennai on Thursday.

DMK cadre who went on a bike rally to create awareness against NEET will also arrive at the venue around that time.” Explaining the arrangements, Nehru said, “About 5 lakh cadres are expected to take part and around 1,200 buses will be used to transport them from Salem. Parking has been arranged on 300 acres.

The conference and exhibition halls are spread over 140 acres.” MLA R Rajendra was among those who accompanied Nehru during the inspection. Nehru also inaugurated the railway flyover constructed for Rs 129.20 crore at Mulluvadi Gate in Salem. District Collector S Karmegam and other officials were present.