SC families banished from village for entering temple in TN

TIRUPPUR: Ten SC families in Pongupalayam allege that they have been ostracised from the village for entering a temple. On January 10, a peace meeting was held at Tiruppur taluk office between members of SC and dominant communities and the next day, 50 dalits cooked pongal and entered the Mariyamman temple in the village.

Speaking to TNIE, A Kandasamy, a villager from the SC community said, “We were happy that we entered the temple after the peace meeting. However, our happiness was short-lived. During our entry, members of neither the dominant community nor those of temple welfare panel were present. We did not take the issue seriously.

Later, they started threatening us and a few members from the dominant caste also excommunicated us from the village. There are 130 SC families and 400 non-SC families in our village. While they have directed members of non-SC families to excommunicate us, they have ordered a few SC families to boycott us inside our community. They ordered members not to collect tax from us to conduct temple festivals and other local events. They also got a letter signed by villagers to excommunicate our families.

K Murugesan, another villager from the SC community said, “Everything changed after we entered the temple. Members from dominant communities are angry and have ostracised us. They ordered that none of the villagers should help or talk to our families and they have given clear-cut instructions not to support us.

They have ordered kids from local SC families not to play with my son. Though we receive water through a pipe, which cannot be terminated, my neighbour refuses to drink water when there is no water supply. They have also issued oral orders denying monetary help or resolving personnel problems from other SC families.”

VCK (Tiruppur- North) secretary APR Moorthy said, “Around 10 SC families are currently ostracised for entering a temple. Members of the dominant community have meted out such harsh treatment tothese families. Besides, they have instructed local SC families not to keep in touch with any of these 10 families even in case of emergency. They even threatened to attack the SC neighbours of these families if they helped them.”

Revenue officials, however, denied the allegations and said a team would inspect the village. Speaking to TNIE, Tiruppur North tahsildar A Maheshwaran said, “I will send the deputy tahsildar to hold an inquiry. Since some local Dalits are also involved in the issue, I will inform officials from Adi Dravidar Welfare Department to also conduct inquiry.”