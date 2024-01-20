Tamil Nadu

SETC ticket fares up by Rs 3 to Rs 10 on select routes

The per-kilometre ticket prices for ultra-deluxe semi-sleeper buses remain at Rs 1 per kilometre, and for AC sleeper buses, it is Rs 2 per kilometre.
Image of SETC buses used for representational purpose
Image of SETC buses used for representational purpose(Photo | Express)
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The ticket fares of State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) have recently gone up by Rs 3 to Rs 10 across several routes although the state government has not made any official announcement on the revision.

The SETC management clarified there is no overall increase in fare, and the per-kilometre ticket prices for ultra-deluxe semi-sleeper buses remain at Rs 1 per kilometre, and for AC sleeper buses, it is Rs 2 per kilometre. The fares for non-AC sleeper stands at Rs 1.55 per km and AC seater at Rs 1.3 a kilometre, said sources.

“The fare list has recently been updated following the shift in the departure location of south TN-bound SETC buses from CMBT to Kilambakkam KCBT. Earlier, on several routes, the distance was erroneously calculated, leading to the omission of fare for 5 to 7 km distances from the total fare. Now, after the update, we have rectified the mistake. As a result, a total of Rs 3 to Rs 10 per ticket has been increased on such routes.” said an official.

The TNSTC portal said the charge for semi-sleeper ultra-deluxe buses between Madurai and Chennai Kilambakkam KCBT is Rs 445, as opposed to Rs 442. The difference of Rs 3 for ultra-deluxe buses alone could not be explained by the officials.

However, in other category buses, the fares are being collected as per actual fare list.

SETC
ticket fares

Related Stories

No stories found.
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com