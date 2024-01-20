SETC ticket fares up by Rs 3 to Rs 10 on select routes

CHENNAI: The ticket fares of State Express Transport Corporation (SETC) have recently gone up by Rs 3 to Rs 10 across several routes although the state government has not made any official announcement on the revision.

The SETC management clarified there is no overall increase in fare, and the per-kilometre ticket prices for ultra-deluxe semi-sleeper buses remain at Rs 1 per kilometre, and for AC sleeper buses, it is Rs 2 per kilometre. The fares for non-AC sleeper stands at Rs 1.55 per km and AC seater at Rs 1.3 a kilometre, said sources.

“The fare list has recently been updated following the shift in the departure location of south TN-bound SETC buses from CMBT to Kilambakkam KCBT. Earlier, on several routes, the distance was erroneously calculated, leading to the omission of fare for 5 to 7 km distances from the total fare. Now, after the update, we have rectified the mistake. As a result, a total of Rs 3 to Rs 10 per ticket has been increased on such routes.” said an official.

The TNSTC portal said the charge for semi-sleeper ultra-deluxe buses between Madurai and Chennai Kilambakkam KCBT is Rs 445, as opposed to Rs 442. The difference of Rs 3 for ultra-deluxe buses alone could not be explained by the officials.

However, in other category buses, the fares are being collected as per actual fare list.