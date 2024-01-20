Teynampet-Saidapet flyover construction work launched by CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday inaugurated the construction work of a 3.2 km four-lane flyover, which is expected to reduce the travel time between Teynampet and Saidapet from 30 minutes to less than three minutes.

The flyover with an estimated cost of `621 crore, will decongest five major intersections -- Eldams Road, SIET Women’s College, Cenotaph Road, Nandanam, and CIT Road. The elevated corridor is projected to accommodate one lakh passenger car units, out of the current 2.5 lakh units plying on Anna Salai daily.

The new road, commencing at Anna Arivalayam in Teynampet and ending the Saidapet signal, will have 7-metre wide carriageway on either side. Due to the presence of an underground metro line on Anna Salai, the foundation of the flyover cannot be laid using the piling technique. Therefore, the highways department plans to utilise prefabricated materials for drilling the earth and laying pillars, a statement said.