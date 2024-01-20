Three held over clash between caste Hindus and SCs in TN's Uthangarai

KRISHNAGIRI: Singarapettai police booked a case against 27 people and arrested three people after an altercation occurred between Caste Hindus and Scheduled Caste people in Pallathur village near Uthangarai late on Thursday night.

According to police sources, during the procession of Mariamman temple, an argument broke out between S Vediappan belonging to the Caste Hindu community and Sakthivel belonging to the Scheduled Caste. Shortly after, relatives and friends of Sakthivel confronted Vediappan’s son Nivas (22) and attempted to attack him.

However Nivas escaped, but Sakthivel and others chased him. To escape, Nivas entered the home of S Jyothi (41) from the village. When Jyothi attempted to pacify the crowd, but was assaulted and verbally abused. The group also destroyed various household materials.

Jyothi was admitted in the Uthanagari Government Hospital from where she lodged a complaint with the Singarapettai police. Based on the complaint, Sakthivel was arrested. A case was booked against 12 others under 10 sections of IPC and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act.

Singrapettai police stated that in a counter-complaint, Sakthivel alleged that Caste Hindus had attacked scheduled caste people and insulted their caste. Further, they were denied permission to take part in the procession because of discrimination. Based on the complaint, Siva (40) and Manigandan (22) were arrested. Cases have been booked against 12 others under SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act and 10 other sections.