Three-tier security in place in TN's Ramanathapuram ahead of PM Modi's visit

RAMANATHAPURAM: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ramanathapuram on Saturday, three-tier security arrangements have been put in place in Rameswaram. Police sources said that on his two-day visit to the district, PM Modi will visit Rameswaram on Saturday and participate in various programmes on Sunday.

In view of the same, three-tier security has been provided at the mutt where the PM will be residing, and in and around the Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple. Dhanushkodi and its surrounding areas are also under heavy security, with coast guard teams on patrol. As part of security arrangements, the Sri Lankan Tamils' rehabilitation camp in Mandapam is also being guarded.



The BDDS team and dog squad have been conducting intensive searches in Rameswaram. More than 3,400 policemen have been deputed, and drills and inspections were carried out. District Collector Vishnu Chandran has also issued an order about traffic arrangements and temple darshan and declared Rameswaram a drone-free zone for both days.



Traffic diversions:



Saturday:

1. Traffic from Ramanathapuram to Rameswaram, and in Rameswaram Nagar area is prohibited from 12 pm to 2:30 pm

2. Devotees barred from darshan at Arulmigu Ramanathaswamy temple from 8 am to 6 pm

Sunday:

1. Public transport will not ply in Rameswaram from 6 am to 12 pm



Both days:

1. Heavy vehicles are prohibited from entering Rameswaram Nagar

2. Traffic prohibited from on Dhanushkodi road from Rameswaram from 12 pm on Saturday to 12 pm on Sunday