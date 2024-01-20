TN Chamber submits memorandum to govt over Thoothukudi-Madurai Industrial Corridor

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industries submitted a memorandum to the finance and commercial taxes ministry ahead of the state Budget, urging the state government to take action towards the initiation of the Thoothukudi-Madurai Industrial Corridor and exempt IGST for export of logistics, among others.

In a release, TN Chamber president Dr N Jegatheesan stated that the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) introduced the Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) exemption on transport charges for goods exported from India by sea and air in 2018, and extended it twice. The last such extension was on 30 September 2022. Since this exemption has not been extended from October 2022, 5% GST has been levied on sea freight and 18% GST on air freight charges, which increases the cost of goods and makes it difficult for exporters to compete with other countries in the international market on the cost front.

Export businesses have also taken a hit, with exporters having to pay 18% GST on freight charges, which has led to a decrease in the volume of exports. This has subsequently reduced foreign exchange flow to the exchequer.