Union minister: TN is acting against Constitution

COIMBATORE: Union Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday charged the Tamil Nadu government for acting against the Constitution by denying permission for celebration at Hindu temples on Ram temple’s inauguration.

Talking to reporters, he said, “Tamil Nadu government feels they are not in India. However, they cannot impose rules and regulations on citizens against the Constitution. They have violated the oath and solemn affirmation taken during the formation of government. Tamil culture and tradition are intrinsic with Sanatan Dharma. Unfortunately, some people in the government do not understand it, and describe Sanatan Dharma as something which has to be eradicated. But people have rejected their opinion.”