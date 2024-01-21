Charge sheet filed by NIA in Raj Bhavan attack case

CHENNAI: The NIA has filed a charge sheet against ‘Karukka’ Vinoth who threw petrol bombs in front of Raj Bhavan on October 25 last year. The NIA has included section 124 of IPC which pertains to attack on President or governor.
In a press statement, the NIA said the accused allegedly hurled two petrol bombs in quick succession at the Raj Bhavan’s gate number 1 on October 25, 2023, which resulted in an explosion and damage to government property. “This was the fourth such incident involving the accused. Previously, he had thrown petrol bombs at government establishments like a Tasmac outlet in T Nagar, Teynampet police station and also the BJP Tamil Nadu state head office in Chennai,” an NIA spokesperson said in a statement.
The agency alleged that Vinoth’s motive was to overawe the constitutional authority of the governor. “He had stolen petrol from a bike, collected empty liquor bottles to fill them with petrol, walked up from Teynampet to Raj Bhavan, and hurled two petrol bombs at the Raj Bhavan gate around 2.40 pm,” the spokesperson said. When police rushed to restrain him, he threatened them and thus, deterred them from discharging their duty.