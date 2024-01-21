Family’s mission: Peace of mind for shattered souls

PUDUCHERRY: Coping with people battling mental disorders can be traumatic for their near and dear ones. Often, those who are of unsound mind end up in the street or are dumped in an asylum. The malady worsens with inadequate support systems, thus posing a danger to the mentally sick and those around them. Also, considering the stigmas that surround mental illness rarely do people come forward to alleviate the distress of the mentally challenged.

A family in Puducherry is, however, a real godsend to such hapless people. A Sagayamary (42) and her father S A Samy (62) bring dignity and hope to mentally-ill women on the street. Buds of Heaven Social Service Society, a foundation set up by them, runs a shelter home where such women are not only cared for but also trained in craft skills.

At this facility, which is registered with the authorities, they tirelessly train women in skills such as making paper pencils, envelopes, carry bags, artifacts and flower vases with artificial flowers, thus providing a therapeutic environment. “We started this society in September 2016 exclusively for mentally ill and autistic women. Currently, 66 people, including 30 elderly persons, are in our home,” says Sagayamary, after providing instructions to the inmates who were engaged in craft-making during our visit. “We get references regarding mentally ill people roaming the streets from the police or the public. After the due procedure, we bring them to our home and provide medical support, counselling, and training,” says Samy.