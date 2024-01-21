Family’s mission: Peace of mind for shattered souls

PUDUCHERRY: Coping with people battling mental disorders can be traumatic for their near and dear ones. Often, those who are of unsound mind end up in the street or are dumped in an asylum. The malady worsens with inadequate support systems, thus posing a danger to the mentally sick and those around them. Also, considering the stigmas that surround mental illness rarely do people come forward to alleviate the distress of the mentally challenged.
A family in Puducherry is, however, a real godsend to such hapless people. A Sagayamary (42) and her father S A Samy (62) bring dignity and hope to mentally-ill women on the street. Buds of Heaven Social Service Society, a foundation set up by them, runs a shelter home where such women are not only cared for but also trained in craft skills.
At this facility, which is registered with the authorities, they tirelessly train women in skills such as making paper pencils, envelopes, carry bags, artifacts and flower vases with artificial flowers, thus providing a therapeutic environment. “We started this society in September 2016 exclusively for mentally ill and autistic women. Currently, 66 people, including 30 elderly persons, are in our home,” says Sagayamary, after providing instructions to the inmates who were engaged in craft-making during our visit. “We get references regarding mentally ill people roaming the streets from the police or the public. After the due procedure, we bring them to our home and provide medical support, counselling, and training,” says Samy.
“In some cases, relatives request us to look after them. We either collect a nominal amount or raise funds for their care,” adds Samy.
Both shared a poignant incident of rescuing a young woman who stood in front of a church for days. Through diligent efforts, they traced her family, provided counselling, and enabled her to return to a normal life. “Currently, she is teaching at a private school in Villupuram. We still follow up so that she gets medicine and counselling in time,” said Sagayamary.
Since November 2020, Samy and Sagayamary have extended their compassionate outreach. They help the police in retrieving and laying to rest unclaimed or badly decomposed bodies, and also support autopsy procedures and last rites. So far, they have buried over 1,700 bodies. “We claim the bodies if no one does after 15 days and perform final rites,” Sagayamary said.
The family even started distributing free food in the Puducherry region during the COVID-19 pandemic. They also began delivering medicine to inmates of other shelter homes, aged people and persons in quarantine. Additionally, they provided diet foods for diabetics in need. The establishment of ‘Akshaya Patra,’ a community fridge placed between Kamban Kalayanam and Odiyansalai police station at Bussy Street, allows people to contribute food to the hungry. Marie Francis, 22, son of Sagayamary, who is pursuing Master of Social Work, oversees the Akshaya Patra initiative.
The ultimate goal for Sagayamary and Samy is to create a workplace for mentally ill women to foster their independence and respect in society. “We wish they lived like any other person, going to work in the morning and returning in the evening. The earnings from such work will provide them financial independence and garner respect from family members who often perceive them as burdens,” they shared their dream. “As a daughter, mother, or sister, I conduct the last rituals of those dying forlorn with my father’s support. I will continue it in the future too,” declared Sagayamary, rushing away as she received a call about another body found.