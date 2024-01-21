JACTO-GEO: Stir final option, CM Stalin must intervene

CHENNAI: The Joint Action Council of Tamil Nadu Teachers Organisations and Government Employees Organisations (JACTO-GEO) which claims to have around 10 lakh members is looking up to Chief Minister MK Stalin for fulfilling the electoral promises made by him about their long-pending demands. The council had already said that employees and teachers have been forced to launch protests from January 22 since the government did not take steps to fulfil their demands.

In a representation to Stalin, the council recalled that former chief minister J Jayalalithaa implemented the New Pension Scheme in 2003 ahead of other states. “But, to get the votes of government employees in 2011, she promised to revert to the Old Pension Scheme. But, she later betrayed the employees,” the council said.