Jayalalithaa I-T arrears: Plea against paying from memorial compensation closed

The first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy recently closed the petition filed by Vasigaran, Tamil Nadu coordinator of Aam Aadmi Party, following the submission made by the government pleader P Muthukumar that Rs 70. 40 crore, the compensation amount and interest, was returned to the government.

The return of the money was necessitated by the 2021 order of Justice N Seshasayee striking down the GO for taking over the bungalow to convert it into a memorial and the order being subsequently confirmed by a division bench which dismissed an appeal filed by the AIADMK.