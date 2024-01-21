Kamba Ramayanam, bhajan fill the air as Modi visits Srirangam and Ramnad temples

TIRUCHY/ RAMANATHAPURAM: On the second day of his three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Srirangam Ranganathaswamy temple in Tiruchy and Ramanathaswamy temple in Ramanathapuram on Saturday.

Ahead of Modi’s visit to Ranganathaswamy temple in the morning, all the ‘gopurams’ were closed for public, and security was stepped up. Modi arrived at the Tiruchy International Airport, where he was received by Law Minister S Regupathy and other officials. Being his usual self, Modi stood on the left side of the moving car with the door half open waving to people. Around 11.15 am, he reached Srirangam temple, where he spent an hour and 40 minutes. It may be noted that Modi is the first PM to visit the shrine while being in office.

He was accorded a traditional reception with ‘Poorna Kumba’ respect by the temple. After ‘darshan’, Modi sat at the Kamba Ramayana Arangangam where Tamil scholars and musicians recited verses from the text. It is believed that the original Kamba Ramayanam was first recited by poet Kambar at this place. The temple elephant, Andal, stole the whole show when it played a mouth organ instrument, taught by its trainer Rajesh.