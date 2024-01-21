Kanimozhi honours flood heroes, says fishers displayed Periyar's spirit

THOOTHUKUDI: When Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli were caught in the midst of a torrential rain-induced deluge in December 2023, fishermen from the affected districts as well as Ramanathapuram and Kanniyakumari armed with their boats had ventured into seas of uncertainties to rescue the stranded. Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi called this display of humanity the spirit of Thanthai Periyar, while honouring 850 fishermen on Saturday.

The event, organised by Fisheries, Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, witnessed Kanimozhi giving away certificates of recognition to 850 fishermen and 12 officers. They were not only on the front line of rescue services, but also volunteered to deliver food, medicines, and essential items to those stranded in the areas along the Thamirabarani river.

The fishermen had joined hands with personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for rescue services. In fact, the fishermen volunteered to venture into intensely-hit areas and remote villages, which could not be accessed by NDRF or SDRF. Highlighting the fishermen's role in rescue efforts, Kanimozhi said that they came into the scene as soon as the flash floods had engulfed the areas, leaving their families all alone in their coastal hamlets. "They had no demand in return for their services," she added.