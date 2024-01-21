Mould of passion

“I had retired from the post of principal in 2010. It was a great journey for me, from being a student, to a lecturer and then to the principal of the college, over a period of three decades. Many of my students have become known for their original artworks. Still, I never wanted to take a break from my own pursuit of art. I did think about leaving Chennai and settling in some remote place that would give me more time to spend on research and sculpting. I had gone to Ambasamudram for an art camp with my wife some years ago, and that was when we decided to move here,” he recalls. His home attracts numerous art students from across the state who come to learn from him. Notably, his study circle in Chennai once had drawn big names such as Pa Ranjith and Thangar Bachan.

His most recent work includes a 20-feet Nilgiri tahr sculpture made for the Porunai museum being constructed by Tamil Nadu government, and the Paampadam (Thandati) sculpture installed in front of the Tirunelveli Trade Centre.

At present, Chandru is working on his 51st sculpture, portraying the late communist leader N Sankaraiah, as part of his efforts toward establishing an open museum with 600 clay busts of social reformers, scholars, poets and writers, at his home, along the banks of Thamirabarani, on the outskirts of Ambasamudram.