No secret parleys with DMK for Lok Sabha election: BJP

The PM has released necessary funds to Tamil Nadu to carry out flood-related relief works. The PM has given both care and funds to the people of the state, Vanathi further said.

Responding to a query whether the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is being held considering the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections, Vanathi said it was planned by a committee which was formed after the Supreme Court order.

“We should not link the temple event with the election. Elections are often held in the country,” the MLA said. She also remarked that her party would welcome it if the Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday on Monday to mark the consecration of Ram Temple.