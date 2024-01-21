No secret parleys with DMK for Lok Sabha election: BJP

COIMBATORE: The BJP is not holding any secret talks with the DMK for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, said Vanathi Srinivasan, who is the former party’s Coimbatore South legislator and Mahila Morcha President.
“There is nothing unusual about the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a state government function,” she said on Saturday referring to his inauguration of the Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai a day earlier. The participation of the PM and the Tamil Nadu chief minister in a government event cannot be considered an alliance meeting, she added.
The PM has released necessary funds to Tamil Nadu to carry out flood-related relief works. The PM has given both care and funds to the people of the state, Vanathi further said.
Responding to a query whether the consecration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya is being held considering the upcoming 2024 parliamentary elections, Vanathi said it was planned by a committee which was formed after the Supreme Court order.
“We should not link the temple event with the election. Elections are often held in the country,” the MLA said. She also remarked that her party would welcome it if the Tamil Nadu government declared a holiday on Monday to mark the consecration of Ram Temple.