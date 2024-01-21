Staff take food in dump truck, suspended

TIRUCHY: The corporation has placed suspension on three employees of a private firm in charge of solid waste management in the city after they allegedly attempted to use a garbage truck to deliver food to sanitation workers who were on special duty in Srirangam on Friday. Photographs of the food placed in garbage truck were widely shared on social media, with claims that food was being served in the manner to sanitation workers on duty during the prime minister’s visit to Srirangam on Saturday.
According to senior officials, the civic body took note of the incident on Friday itself and suspended sanitation manager Mahendran, worker Udayasuriyan and driver Joseph the same day.
The officials said food for 200-odd workers, who were assigned on duty in Srirangam, was prepared in an Amma canteen. The food was then delivered to the civic body’s zonal office in Srirangam in an autorickshaw. “Some containers with food, were put on garbage truck for distribution to workers. Our field officials noticed the food to be unloaded from truck.” an official said.