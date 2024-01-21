Staff take food in dump truck, suspended

According to senior officials, the civic body took note of the incident on Friday itself and suspended sanitation manager Mahendran, worker Udayasuriyan and driver Joseph the same day.

The officials said food for 200-odd workers, who were assigned on duty in Srirangam, was prepared in an Amma canteen. The food was then delivered to the civic body’s zonal office in Srirangam in an autorickshaw. “Some containers with food, were put on garbage truck for distribution to workers. Our field officials noticed the food to be unloaded from truck.” an official said.