Steps taken to check illegal sand mining at Pachamalai: State to Madras HC

CHENNAI: The state has informed the Madras High Court that steps have been taken to check illegal mining of red soil from the Pachamalai, a notified site of archaeological importance located in Chengalpattu district.

When a PIL petition filed by R Ramesh of Chrompet came up for hearing recently, government pleader P Muthukumar submitted that the Chengalpattu collector visited the site following a report of the superintending archaeologist of ASI and instructed the tahsildar concerned to take action against illegal mining.