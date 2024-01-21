Steps taken to check illegal sand mining at Pachamalai: State to Madras HC

CHENNAI: The state has informed the Madras High Court that steps have been taken to check illegal mining of red soil from the Pachamalai, a notified site of archaeological importance located in Chengalpattu district.
When a PIL petition filed by R Ramesh of Chrompet came up for hearing recently, government pleader P Muthukumar submitted that the Chengalpattu collector visited the site following a report of the superintending archaeologist of ASI and instructed the tahsildar concerned to take action against illegal mining.
Recording the submission, the first bench of Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy disposed the petition.
The petitioner alleged that he had noticed certain persons mining red soil illegally using heavy machinery when he had gone to offer worship at a temple atop the hillock at Kadaperi in December last.