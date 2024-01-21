Thoothukudi Thermal power station shutdown: Tangedco faults VOC Port for losses to the tune of Rs 350 crore

THOOTHUKUDI: Power generation at the Thoothukudi Thermal Power Station (TTPS) was adversely affected following floods on December 17, 2023. The plant has managed to fully resume operations a month later. Meanwhile, Tangedco has pegged the loss towards power generation, material, and restoration to more than Rs 350 crore. The state’s power agency has blamed the VO Chidambaranar Port for the same, and alleged that the authorities disregard for Tangedco’s warnings against levelling works on the peripheral ash dyke triggered the breach and the flooding of TTPS.

The VOC Port Authority had leased out area to the TTPS and the first unit was set up in 1979. The TTPS has been maintaining large ash dykes spread over 500 acres, including a primary dyke on 300 acres and a peripheral dyke of 120 acres, to deposit the bottom ash generated in its plant. The slurry of water and the bottom ash is piped into the primary dyke situated a km away on the northern side of the TTPS, between Hare Island and the mainland.

The primary ash dyke has a 14 m-high bund and the peripheral dyke is bound by a seven-metre tall bund. In case of excess rains, the peripheral dyke contains the ashes leaking from the primary dyke, thereby acting as a buffer zone preventing any ashes from flowing into the TTPS premises, said a senior official seeking anonymity.