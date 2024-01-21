WEF participation another step in Tamil Nadu’s growth trajectory, says Industries Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s participation in the World Economic Forum in Davos has been another step in aligning the state’s growth trajectory with global economic trends, according to Industries Minister TRB Rajaa.

Speaking after the state concluded its participation in the 54th Annual Meeting of World Economic Forum (WEF) 2024 held under the theme “Rebuilding trust’, he said the state is committed to leveraging these new relationships and insights to catalyse the state’s development in various sectors,

The delegation led by Rajaa, which comprised industries secretary Arun Roy and Guidance Tamil Nadu chief executive officer V Vishnu among others engaged in over 50 interactions, including one-on-one meetings with top global corporations and representatives of governments, speaking engagements, networking events and impromptu walk-ins. The delegation also demonstrated Tamil Nadu’s commitment to fostering global partnerships and showcasing its unique Dravidian model of governance.