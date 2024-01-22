50 per cent girls drop out of schools in higher classes

CHENNAI: While highlighting that more than 90% of girls enrol in schools at the elementary level but the net enrolment rate is only 57% and 50% at the secondary and higher secondary levels, respectively, as per UDISE+ data, NGO Child Rights and You (CRY) has called for collective action by civil society organisations and the government at all levels to improve the status of girl children in the state.

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, it released a status report on key concerns for the girl child in Tamil Nadu collating data from the Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+ 2021-22), National Crime Records Bureau (2022) and National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5).