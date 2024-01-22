German, minor among those drowned in sea

PUDUCHERRY/VILLUPURAM/CUDDALORE: Five people, including a German citizen and a minor, died in a series of drowning incidents that happened in the Puducherry, Villupuram, and Kallakurichi districts on the week-end.

In the first incident, M Jagadeesh (16), a class 11 boy from Murungapakam, was dragged into the sea, while he was playing with his friends at Marina Beach in Puducherry on Sunday.

Despite efforts by workers involved in dredging work at the estuary, Jagadeesh succumbed to the incident. Authorities conducted an autopsy at IGMCHRI and an investigation is underway. The police had already implemented strict measures to curb sea activities at Rock Beach following six recent drowning deaths.

The second incident occurred at Thandirayankuppam Beach, where D Diwan (35), a software engineer from Tirupati, drowned. He came to Puducherry on a family trip on Sunday. His body was recovered by local fishermen and authorities from Kottakuppam sent it for autopsy at JIPMER.