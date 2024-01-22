Global Investors Meet: Desalination plants to be set up at five places to cater for new industries

CHENNAI: After wooing Rs 6.6 lakh crore worth investments during the Global Investors Meet, the industries department is looking at desalination plants and treated grey water to ensure that the industries get sufficient water.

Sipcot managing director K Senthil Raj told TNIE, "We have identified five places to set up desalination and sewage treatment plants which will generate around 50 million litres per day (MLD). These include Tharuvaikulam in Thoothukudi (15MLD desalination plant), Ramayanpatty in Tirunelveli (9MLD tertiary treated reverse osmosis plant); Avaniapuram in Madurai (5MLD TTRO plant); Sakkimangalam in Madurai (3MLD) and Panjappur in Tiruchy (5MLD)."

State Industries Promotion Corporation managing director K Senthil Raj said, "We wanted to conserve freshwater from reservoirs and groundwater. Most urban regions in Tamil Nadu are heavily dependent on groundwater for residential, commercial and industrial use due to the lack of perennial surface water resources. Severe exploitation of groundwater and depletion in supplies from such sources is a cause for concern."