Jallikattu competition to unveil all-new 'Kalaignar Nootrandu Earuthaluvuthal Arangam' on January 24

MADURAI: A grand jallikattu competition will open the all new Kalaignar Nootrandu Earuthaluvuthal Arangam, which is set to be unveiled by Chief Minister MK Stalin on January 24. The new jallikattu arena, with a capacity of 50,000 people, boasts of two museums and a library, both of which will put Tamil culture on grand display.



CM Stalin had inaugurated construction works on the arena on March 18, 2023. Constructed in an area of 77,683 sq.feet at an estimated cost of `64 crore, the arena is a work of elegance carved under the supervision of PWD chief engineers. As many as 3,669 tamers and 9,312 bulls have registered for the event. On District Collector MS Sangeetha's instructions, registrations for both tamers were open till Sunday and done online.



Speaking to TNIE, an official on condition of anonymity said that both museums set up inside the arangam are 7,500 sq.feet each. "One museum has on display a collection of over 100 paintings and photographs. Each painting, including rock paintings found from various places across the state, describes the traditional sport of jallikattu, and how it came to be associated with ancient Tamil people. If anyone wants to know about nexus between jallikattu and Tamil culture, this museum is their place," he said.