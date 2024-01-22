Khelo India athletes flag food shortage in Madurai

MADURAI: Complaints of food shortage marred the spirit at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Madurai on Saturday. After collector MS Sangeetha, who inaugurated the event, was informed about the shortage by TNIE, she warned the contractor following an inspection.
As per the KIYG 2024 schedule, gatka will be conducted in Madurai from January 21 to 23. About 190 athletes from 19 states participated, 10 of whom represented Tamil Nadu, in the U-18 category. Sunday witnessed rounds in three categories, namely, farri soti team (boys), farri soti team (girls), and single soti individual (boys). Madurai MP Su Venkatesan along with Collector Sangeetha had inaugurated the event.
Since Saturday, several participants have alleged that there was food shortage at the venue. “Only one chapathi and a boiled egg were served for breakfast. Yesterday, many of us had smaller portions of food due to shortage,” said a disappointed athlete from another state. Coaches and organisers said that food arrangements and accommodation were not up to the mark, adding that food was not served to athletes on time despite raising complaints.
“Food is being arranged by a private contractor who has been strictly instructed to prepare enough food and prevent such shortages. Additional officials have been deputed to monitor the arrangements at the venue,” said collector Sangeetha after inspecting the venue.
She assured that food shortage- related issues will be sorted within a day. MP Venkatesan told TNIE that such allegations will tarnish the name of Tamil Nadu, and added that the district administration will take action.
Meanwhile, the team from Punjab performed a grand gatka demonstration at the arena, following which the matches commenced. “We have been participating in gatka, a form of martial arts from Punjab, for the past four years. The team from Tamil Nadu also performed well,” said Selvaraj, coach of the gatka state team.
Notably, both of the states’ girls and boys teams emerged victorious the first round.
They were up against Kerala and Rajasthan respectively. In the single soti category (boys), however, Tamil Nadu’s K Abimanyu lost to Uttar Pradesh’s Saurabh Yadav.
Minor fire at Khelo India venue at Velachery
Gymnastic games scheduled at the SDAT aquatic complex in Velachery as part of Khelo India, were postponed by a few hours on Sunday morning due to a minor fire accident in the gymnastics hall. “Workers were involved in some welding work in the hall around 5 am. We suspect that a spark from the site ignited a foam mat,” police said.