Khelo India athletes flag food shortage in Madurai

MADURAI: Complaints of food shortage marred the spirit at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Madurai on Saturday. After collector MS Sangeetha, who inaugurated the event, was informed about the shortage by TNIE, she warned the contractor following an inspection.

As per the KIYG 2024 schedule, gatka will be conducted in Madurai from January 21 to 23. About 190 athletes from 19 states participated, 10 of whom represented Tamil Nadu, in the U-18 category. Sunday witnessed rounds in three categories, namely, farri soti team (boys), farri soti team (girls), and single soti individual (boys). Madurai MP Su Venkatesan along with Collector Sangeetha had inaugurated the event.

Since Saturday, several participants have alleged that there was food shortage at the venue. “Only one chapathi and a boiled egg were served for breakfast. Yesterday, many of us had smaller portions of food due to shortage,” said a disappointed athlete from another state. Coaches and organisers said that food arrangements and accommodation were not up to the mark, adding that food was not served to athletes on time despite raising complaints.