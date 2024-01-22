Not abducted by parents, says wife of SC man

TIRUPATTUR: Three days after a man belonging to an SC community complained that his in-laws had abducted his wife, sources said the woman voluntarily came to the Ambur DSP office on Saturday and said nobody had abducted her and that she had voluntarily gone to visit her parents and relatives.

According to sources, M Thiyagu (21) belonging to Adi Dravidar community had married R Narmadha (22) belonging to Vanniyar community and hailing from Shankarapuram in December 2023.

On January 17, Thiyagu registered a complaint at the Amballur police station alleging that Narmadha’s father Rajendran, mother Vasantha and brothers Govinda Raj, Prabhu and Rajesh, and DMK panchayat council president Elumalai had abducted his wife. Based on the complaint, police formed two teams to search for Narmadha.