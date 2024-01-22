Only 34 acres of land left to be acquired for Kovai airport expansion: RTI reply

COIMBATORE: A total of 434.43 acres of ‘patta’ land have been acquired as on December 31 by the Tamil Nadu government for the expansion of Coimbatore International Airport, revealed a reply to a Right to Information query. Out of the 468.83 acre patta land to be acquired, now only 34.40 acres need to be acquired.
The information was provided by the Special Tahsildar (Land Acquisition) for the extension of the airport runway. Aviation enthusiast Shyam Mohan had filed the RTI application.
In the reply the tahsildar also clarified that no land has been handed over to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) so far. The petitioner also wanted to know what are the terms and conditions laid out by the Tamil Nadu government to the AAI to transfer the land. The ‘enter upon permission’ land shall be used only for the purpose of airport expansion and for modernisation works by the AAI, the tahsildar replied.
“Such lands shall not be transferred, leased or sub-leased to any other company or agency until the terms and conditions for allotment of land to the AAI for airport expansion are framed by the state government,” the reply stated.
The AAI has requested the Tamil Nadu government to acquire a total of 635.33 acres, including 468.83 acres of patta lands, 28.37 acre ‘poramboke’ (unassessed revenue land); 134.32 acres of Defence land and 3.30 acres of other government department land, all spread across Singanallur, Uppilipalayam, Kalapatti, Neelambur and Irugur villages.
Though the Tamil Nadu government has given ‘enter upon permission’ for 558.87 acres on September 11 2023, the reply clearly shows that the AAI has not taken the land for airport expansion development works, sources said.
According to J Sathish Director of Kongu Global Forum “the Tamil Nadu government and the AAI should resolve these issues between themselves and arrive at an amicable solution to carry out airport expansion work as it will be really helpful to improve the economy of the Kongu region.
(In legal parlance ‘enter upon permission’ means that the party can enter the permitted land and begin work if it agrees to the terms and conditions laid down by the government.)