Only 34 acres of land left to be acquired for Kovai airport expansion: RTI reply

COIMBATORE: A total of 434.43 acres of ‘patta’ land have been acquired as on December 31 by the Tamil Nadu government for the expansion of Coimbatore International Airport, revealed a reply to a Right to Information query. Out of the 468.83 acre patta land to be acquired, now only 34.40 acres need to be acquired.

The information was provided by the Special Tahsildar (Land Acquisition) for the extension of the airport runway. Aviation enthusiast Shyam Mohan had filed the RTI application.

In the reply the tahsildar also clarified that no land has been handed over to the Airport Authority of India (AAI) so far. The petitioner also wanted to know what are the terms and conditions laid out by the Tamil Nadu government to the AAI to transfer the land. The ‘enter upon permission’ land shall be used only for the purpose of airport expansion and for modernisation works by the AAI, the tahsildar replied.