PDS shops to be set up in containers to keep wild elephants at bay

COIMBATORE: After facing several difficulties in preventing elephants from damaging commodities in PDS shops, authorities are now trying out out-of-the-box solutions. Officials of the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), with funding from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), have decided to try out a novel initiative of setting up a ration shop in an iron container at Thaimudi estate, near Valparai.

Work on the first-of-its-kind initiative in Tamil Nadu is expected to commence soon. Recently Manomboly range officials, a WWF team and officials from the district civil supplies department inspected the site.

There have been several reports of hungry elephants ransacking ration shops and consuming food grains that were kept for public distribution.

There are more than 60 ration shops in and around Valparai and the ration shop at Thaimudi was damaged by wild elephants several times.

As per the new plan, a container would be used on a trial basis at Thaimudi which is 15 kilometres from Valparai town. This could be replicated in other areas soon if the trial is found to be successful.