PM Modi flies back with ‘holy water’ from Tamil Nadu temples

RAMANATHAPURAM: On the last leg of his three-day visit to the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Arichal Munai and the Kothandaramar Temple in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday. Around 9 am, he visited Arichal Munai and performed a special pooja near the shore. Modi also indulged in breathing exercises and later viewed the Ram Setu with a telescope. He then headed to the Kothandaramar Temple around 11 am.

After offering prayers, the prime minister left the temple around 11.30 am. He flew by helicopter to Madurai and then left for Delhi. Temple priests said Modi carried with him ‘kalash’ of holy waters from Tamil Nadu.