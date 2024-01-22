Policy for transpersons, intersex people required: Activists

CHENNAI: Transpersons, who attended the consultation for the Tamil Nadu LGBTQIA+ draft policy, urged the social welfare department to recommend to the government to form a separate policy for transpersons and intersex people. They said that the government can’t cover discrimination based on gender and sexuality in the same policy.

According to activists, the announcement for the consultation was given out only on January 12 giving them only a short notice to participate in it. They added that they have given several representations to the social welfare department as well as elected representatives stressing the need for separate policies for transpersons and intersex people.