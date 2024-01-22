Private entities use CCMC trucks to discard waste

COIMBATORE: Flouting rules, bulk waste generators in Coimbatore city continue to use the dump trucks of the civic body for disposing of their unsegregated wastes. As per norms, bulk waste generators have to dispose of their wastes on their own. There are a few designated private players who collect and process waste from bulk generators and dispose them safely for a fee. However, in order to cut the cost, some bulk waste generators bribe the CCMC dump truck drivers and contractors and dispose of their waste, sources said.

On Saturday evening, a dump truck of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) was seen collecting mixed solid waste from a commercial complex at Saibaba Colony in Ward 69 of the Central Zone in the city. Photos and videos of the truck collecting mixed bulk waste from the commercial stores soon went viral on social media.

It is alleged private players have been bribing truck drivers, contractors and officials to get rid of their bulk wastes illegally in the city. The municipal corporation has issued a strict warning against this practice.