Rare sighting of great knots in Pallikaranai marsh

The Pallikaranai eco park was inaugurated in December 2021. Besides great knots, clamorous reed warbler, which was once a resident bird that used Pallikaranai for breeding and nearly vanished, is making a comeback. “We were able to sight some warblers during the walk. These are encouraging signs. If you spend one hour at the eco park, you can see 20-30 bird species. The numbers may not be spectacular, but definitely increasing compared to the initial few years.”

All this shows how conservation and protection of marshlands can throw surprises. Bird experts add that the government should try to maintain the marshlands’ originality and not deepen them to make it a permanent source of water. “These are highly productive grounds and offer heterogeneous habitat.”

Pallikaranai is situated within the Central Asian Flyway and is a significant migratory route that lures birds from Eurasia during their winter migration. In 2022, Pallikaranai was recognised as a Ramsar site.

Meanwhile, Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas R Reddy told TNIE that Pallikaranai eco park is becoming a good spot for birding. “We will conduct the annual two-day synchronised bird census on January 27-28, after that we will get a fair idea on population and diversity to draw any conclusion.”

According to Care Earth Trust, more bird species are being sighted at Pallikaranai this year than last year.