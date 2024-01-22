TN govt revokes suspension of IPS officer Balveer Singh accused of custodial torture

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has revoked the suspension of former Ambasamudram Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Balveer Singh who has been charge-sheeted by the Crime Branch CID in four cases of custodial torture.

The 2020-batch IPS officer was booked for allegedly plucking the teeth of 15 suspects involved in petty crimes in Vikramasingapuram, Ambasamudram and Kallidaikurichi police stations.

The CB-CID police teams completed their investigation in all four cases and sent separate requests to the state government to give sanction to prosecute the IPS officer. The CB-CID, which investigated the allegations against the officer, found evidence to charge-sheet him in four cases.

The victims had alleged that Balveer took each of them into a room and plucked their teeth out with cutting pliers, with other policemen holding their legs and arms. He was also alleged to have crushed the testicles of two people who were taken into custody.

On December 15, a Tirunelveli court had granted bail to the suspended IPS officer. Fourteen other police personnel booked in the four cases were also released on bail.

Rejecting the demand for arresting the 15, the court accepted an undertaking from them under section 88 (power to take bond for appearance) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and released them on bail. The 15 suspended police personnel have been booked in four different custodial torture cases.