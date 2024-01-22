Treat for birdwatchers as Tawny Pipit spotted in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Over 250 species of birds were spotted by birdwatchers across 10 locations in Kanniyakumari district during The Pongal Bird Count programme. The four-day birdwatching programme was organised in the state between January 14 and 17 by Tamilbirds, a network of birdwatchers.
A highlight was the Tawny Pipit, a bird species that was spotted in the district for the first time, birdwatchers said.
The event aims to count birds and track the bird population in Tamil Nadu. The event, which aligned with the peak migratory season in Kanniyakumari district, was led by the Kanniyakumari Nature Foundation (KNF).
Birdwatchers and enthusiasts formed teams to cover different locations, creating checklists of birds on the eBird platform.
Speaking to TNIE, KNF founder Vinod Sadhasivan said that 25 participants had covered 10 unique locations — Alathankarai, Periyakulam, Kalikesam, Chittar Dam, Thovalai Hills, Suchindram Lake, Marudhuvaal Malai, Muttom, Pechiperai and areas near Rosemiyapuram.
Over 250 species of birds were documented, and the data will contribute towards increasing scientific knowledge and aid the ongoing efforts to protect bird diversity in the region, Sadhasivan said, adding that four Tawny Pipits were spotted at the Kanniyakumari Wildlife Sanctuary.
Wildlife photographer Anand Shibu said Tawny Pipits were spotted near Rosemiyapuram. Birds such as the Bank Swallow, Tawny Pipit, Verditer Flycatcher, Syker’s Warbler and Richar’s Pipit are rarely seen.
Vidhya Ananthavel, a research scholar, said, “We went to wetlands, scrub forests and dense forests to watch birds. Birds such as the Wood Sandpiper, Cotton Pygmy-goose, Black-headed Ibis, Northern Pintail and Rosy Starlings were seen in large numbers.”