Treat for birdwatchers as Tawny Pipit spotted in Kanniyakumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Over 250 species of birds were spotted by birdwatchers across 10 locations in Kanniyakumari district during The Pongal Bird Count programme. The four-day birdwatching programme was organised in the state between January 14 and 17 by Tamilbirds, a network of birdwatchers.

A highlight was the Tawny Pipit, a bird species that was spotted in the district for the first time, birdwatchers said.

The event aims to count birds and track the bird population in Tamil Nadu. The event, which aligned with the peak migratory season in Kanniyakumari district, was led by the Kanniyakumari Nature Foundation (KNF).

Birdwatchers and enthusiasts formed teams to cover different locations, creating checklists of birds on the eBird platform.

Speaking to TNIE, KNF founder Vinod Sadhasivan said that 25 participants had covered 10 unique locations — Alathankarai, Periyakulam, Kalikesam, Chittar Dam, Thovalai Hills, Suchindram Lake, Marudhuvaal Malai, Muttom, Pechiperai and areas near Rosemiyapuram.