UGC: Anna, eight universities lack grievance ombudsman

COIMBATORE: Nine universities from Tamil Nadu, including Anna University, have been listed as defaulters by the University Grants Commission (UGC) for not appointing an ombudsman to address grievances raised by students. Educationalists said this showed higher education institutions do not care about student welfare.

On December 5, UGC had directed all universities to appoint an ombudsman and upload details of the Students Grievance Redressal Committee (SGRC) on the website by December 31. Universities and colleges were also told to display their contact details on their websites and prominent places on their campuses.

N R Ravishankar, a retired professor in Coimbatore, told TNIE, “As per UGC regulation 2023, all higher education institutions should constitute an SGRC and appoint an ombudsman to rectify the student’s grievances such as admission, holding education-related documents, collecting the additional fee, scholarship issue, refund, etc.”