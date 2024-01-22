Vazhaithottam locals seek railway overbridge

DHARMAPURI: Residents of Vazhaithottam village, near Palacode, are angry over the long neglect of the authorities in building a railway overbridge so that they have seamless passage. Now, to register their protest they have threatened not to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. They have put up a banner outside their village expressing their intention.

“For the past 68 years we have been urging the Dharmapuri administration to construct a railway overbridge to our village so that ambulances, fire brigade vehicles and even heavy vehicles for transporting agricultural products could travel without hindrance. As our demands fell on deaf ears we will be boycotting the election,” stated villagers.

The banner, which came up on Friday, calls attention to the Dharmapuri administration about their problem and the intended mode of protest.

“The access to the village has been limited by the construction of a narrow railway underpass which has completely isolated the village.

Only two-wheelers can enter the village. Emergency services like ambulances, fire engines or even tractors cannot enter through the narrow underpass. Both livelihood and emergency services were at stake,” local residents said.