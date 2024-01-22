Vellore bus stand turns garbage dump

VELLORE: Vellore’s Old Bus Stand has turned into a stink zone as garbage trucks in the area started using the facility as a parking lot. The stench of garbage assails hundreds of passengers and bus crew even befo re they enter the place.

According to sources, buses towards Anaikattu, Odugathur, Latheri, KV Kuppam, Gudiyatham, Katpadi and Arcot among other areas are operated out of the bus stand and several hundreds of people are boarding the bus from here on a daily basis. However, the garbage-laden vehicles have become a common sight at Old Bus Stand, overflowing with trash every evening, empty and idle in the morning. Allegedly, these trucks also occupy spaces explicitly marked for buses.