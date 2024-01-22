Vellore children create Silambam world record

VELLORE: With numerous graceful agile moves, the children of Vellore stormed onto the world stage as they wielded the Silambam sticks to create new records. The event organised by E V Silambam Academy under the supervision of the four executives from Global World Records witnessed a total of eight individual records and one group record in the realm of Silambam stick.

The notable among them was a seven-year-old boy who created a record by welding a silambam stick and simultaneously completed 2,000 squats without a pause in Vellore on Sunday. T Divakar, who started with a target of 1000 squats, surpassed the expectations by achieving a remarkable feat of 2000 squats during the performance. The previous record, held by S Balasubramaniyan of Theni, stood at 1000 squats while continuously spinning the Silambam stick (interchanging between both hands) for 52 minutes. Diwakar’s mother said he has been putting in his efforts to achieve the world record for the past six months.