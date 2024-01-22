Vellore children create Silambam world record

VELLORE: With numerous graceful agile moves, the children of Vellore stormed onto the world stage as they wielded the Silambam sticks to create new records. The event organised by E V Silambam Academy under the supervision of the four executives from Global World Records witnessed a total of eight individual records and one group record in the realm of Silambam stick.
The notable among them was a seven-year-old boy who created a record by welding a silambam stick and simultaneously completed 2,000 squats without a pause in Vellore on Sunday. T Divakar, who started with a target of 1000 squats, surpassed the expectations by achieving a remarkable feat of 2000 squats during the performance. The previous record, held by S Balasubramaniyan of Theni, stood at 1000 squats while continuously spinning the Silambam stick (interchanging between both hands) for 52 minutes. Diwakar’s mother said he has been putting in his efforts to achieve the world record for the past six months.
At the same event, S V Jaisaai (11) created a world record for engaging in one-handed keyboard play while simultaneously rotating a silambam with the other hand for about 1 hour and 35 minutes. The set of other individual achievements comprises breaking 27 coconuts using the silambam stick in the Thalai Vaaral technique within one minute, a one-hour session of five-step silambam rotation for a special child, and others. Additionally, a group record was set, featuring 120 members ranging from five to 69 years old who continuously executed rotations of the silambam for five hours, incorporating 10 veechu techniques.
Around 450 students are getting trained at the E V Silambam Academy, managed by the E V brothers, Praveen Kumar and Saravanan, said sources.