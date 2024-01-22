Tamil Nadu

Vijayanagara-era hero stone found in Nadukottai

The stone depicts a warrior riding on a horse.
Express News Service

MADURAI: A hero stone, reportedly from the era of the Vijayanagara Empire, was found in Nadukottai village of Madurai district.

Based on information provided by locals, district archaeological officer M Ramesh and archaeological officer R Ajay Kumar, under the leadership of Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department director, found the stone nearly a kilometre north of Nadukottai village amidst a thicket in the fields.

The hero stone, believed to be over 500 years old, is made of a granite slab and measures five-and-a-half feet long, four feet wide and one foot thick.

The stone depicts a warrior riding on a horse. The horse’s forelegs are raised and the warrior is seen holding a sword in his right hand while holding the horse’s reins in the left hand.

To the warrior’s left, his wife, adorned with ornaments, is portrayed as standing with folded hands. A male figure is also shown holding an umbrella for the warrior. Below the horse, three male figures are depicted with swords and vases in their hands, the archaeologists said.

