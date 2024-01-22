Vijayanagara-era hero stone found in Nadukottai

MADURAI: A hero stone, reportedly from the era of the Vijayanagara Empire, was found in Nadukottai village of Madurai district.

Based on information provided by locals, district archaeological officer M Ramesh and archaeological officer R Ajay Kumar, under the leadership of Tamil Nadu State Archaeology Department director, found the stone nearly a kilometre north of Nadukottai village amidst a thicket in the fields.

The hero stone, believed to be over 500 years old, is made of a granite slab and measures five-and-a-half feet long, four feet wide and one foot thick.