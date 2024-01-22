We may need new jabs for severe Covid variants: Tamil Nadu Director of Public Health

CHENNAI: We may need to come up with new Covid-19 vaccines if new variants that cause severe symptoms emerge, said Dr T S Selvavinayagam, director of public health and preventive medicine, on Sunday. Speaking at the three-day Kalaignar Centenary International Medical conference on the topic future of medicine, he said, “Around 90% are vaccinated in Tamil Nadu and people who are getting admitted must be those vaccinated. Breakthrough infections have increased.”

There is no need for vaccination now as cases are less and people only have mild symptoms. There might be a need for a newer vaccine if any new variants that cause severe symptoms emerge, he said.

Speaking on the topic ‘Post Covid Pandemic: Where are we heading?’, he said, there could be another pandemic and the health system should be prepared. As morbidity due to other diseases post-COVID has increased, it is important to focus on non-pandemic care. This is one of the lessons learnt during Covid-19 as all hospitals were converted as Covid hospitals, didn’t know then where to admit pregnant women and how to manage non-Covid cases.