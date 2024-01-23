Activists bat for modifying rules to give child rights panel more teeth

CHENNAI: With the tenure of the outgoing State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) concluding this month, child rights advocates are urging the government to strengthen it by providing it with enhanced authority to effectively monitor the implementation of child rights Acts. They have also sought appointment of individuals with a proven track record and ensure the commission’s autonomy.
The panel has been inactive for two years now, as the members appointed by the previous government had approached the court after the DMK government called for its reconstitution in 2022.
Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights Rules were framed in 2012 based on Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005. Subsequently, SCPCR was formed with a tenure of three years in 2013. However, activists have raised concerns regarding the lack of powers for the panel as per the existing rules.
“The rules framed at the time of the panel’s formation did not provide enough powers to the body to perform its duties,” said a child rights activist.
There has always been a delay in the appointment of members to the commission. Usually, the post of chairman and members are given to persons affiliated to the ruling party who missed out on other posts. “Because of this the panel is not able to function as an independent body,” said activists.
In 2021, the commission sought recommendations from former member V Ramaraj to draft model rules for efficient functioning. However, the commission did not approve the proposed rules. The suggestions included stopping the practice whereby the director of social defence also served as commission secretary. Ramaraj also proposed establishing various divisions, including administrative, monitoring, awareness drive, investigative and accounts divisions.
Drawing a comparison with Kerala, where the commission operates with Rs 6 crore to Rs 8 crore budget, activists also argued for raising the funding.