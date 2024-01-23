Activists bat for modifying rules to give child rights panel more teeth

CHENNAI: With the tenure of the outgoing State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR) concluding this month, child rights advocates are urging the government to strengthen it by providing it with enhanced authority to effectively monitor the implementation of child rights Acts. They have also sought appointment of individuals with a proven track record and ensure the commission’s autonomy.

The panel has been inactive for two years now, as the members appointed by the previous government had approached the court after the DMK government called for its reconstitution in 2022.

Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights Rules were framed in 2012 based on Commissions for Protection of Child Rights Act, 2005. Subsequently, SCPCR was formed with a tenure of three years in 2013. However, activists have raised concerns regarding the lack of powers for the panel as per the existing rules.

“The rules framed at the time of the panel’s formation did not provide enough powers to the body to perform its duties,” said a child rights activist.