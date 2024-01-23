Bengaluru Court orders transfer of Jayalalithaa's gold, diamond jewellery from Karnataka treasury to TN government

BENGALURU: A special court in Bengaluru has directed the transfer of valuables seized from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister late J Jayalalithaa to the government of the neighbouring State.

The Tamil Nadu Government will then take necessary action on the disposal of these gold and diamond jewellery which were part of the material evidence in the disproportionate assets case against Jayalalithaa and others.

The trial was held in Karnataka on the direction of the Supreme Court and therefore all material evidence is in the Karnataka treasury now under the custody of the court.

Judge H A Mohan presiding over the XXXII Additional City Civil & Sessions court passed the order on Monday.

The court had earlier held that the kins of Jayalalithaa were not entitled for the properties which are confiscated by the State.