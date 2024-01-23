Bhakti is for happiness, not for disturbing peace in society: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: In the wake of the war of words between leaders of BJP and DMK over the Ram temple consecration, the Madras High Court on Monday observed that devotion towards God is meant for promoting peace and happiness and not for disturbing peace in society.
The observation was made by Justice N Anand Venkatesh while disposing of a petition filed by L Ganapathy of a religious organisation seeking a direction to the police to allow it to hold ‘annadhanam’ and ‘bhajans’ at a private marriage hall at Pattabiram falling under the Avadi commissionerate.
“Ultimately everyone concerned must keep in mind that ‘bhakti’ towards God is only for peace and happiness and not to disturb the equilibrium prevailing in society. No misinformation or wrong information must be permitted to be spread,” the judge said.
Referring to the submission of Tamil Nadu police that events relating to the consecration were not prohibited or restricted, Justice Venkatesh said it could be held in a responsible and pious manner without giving rise to any law and order problem.
Additional Public Prosecutor A Dhamodaran, representing the police, submitted that the department’s permission is not required for events organised in private enclosures like mandapams and private temples. However, if there is a spillover to a public place, it has to be informed in order to take steps to keep the situation under control and ensure that public movement is not disturbed. He also told the court that HR&CE Department officials must be intimated on events if they had to be held in temples under its control.
The submission assumes significance in the wake of several top BJP leaders blaming the TN government and DMK of trying to block events including live streaming of the temple consecration through the police.