Bhakti is for happiness, not for disturbing peace in society: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: In the wake of the war of words between leaders of BJP and DMK over the Ram temple consecration, the Madras High Court on Monday observed that devotion towards God is meant for promoting peace and happiness and not for disturbing peace in society.

The observation was made by Justice N Anand Venkatesh while disposing of a petition filed by L Ganapathy of a religious organisation seeking a direction to the police to allow it to hold ‘annadhanam’ and ‘bhajans’ at a private marriage hall at Pattabiram falling under the Avadi commissionerate.

“Ultimately everyone concerned must keep in mind that ‘bhakti’ towards God is only for peace and happiness and not to disturb the equilibrium prevailing in society. No misinformation or wrong information must be permitted to be spread,” the judge said.

Referring to the submission of Tamil Nadu police that events relating to the consecration were not prohibited or restricted, Justice Venkatesh said it could be held in a responsible and pious manner without giving rise to any law and order problem.