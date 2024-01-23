Court may frame charges against Senthil Balaji on January 29

CHENNAI: The Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA Cases on Monday adjourned the hearing to frame charges against Minister V Senthil Balaji in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate till January 29 .
When the case came up for hearing, the counsel for Balaji informed the court they have filed a petition seeking to adjourn the proceedings till the Central Crime Branch of Greater Chennai Police completes its probe into the cash-for-jobs case.
It was also submitted that the court shall take a decision on the petition filed by him for furnishing copies of the documents filed by the ED regarding the case before proceeding further.
Meanwhile, the Judge extended the judicial custody of Senthil Balaji till January 29. The minister was arrested June 14, 2023.