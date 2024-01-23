Court may frame charges against Senthil Balaji on January 29

CHENNAI: The Principal Sessions and Special Court for PMLA Cases on Monday adjourned the hearing to frame charges against Minister V Senthil Balaji in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate till January 29 .

When the case came up for hearing, the counsel for Balaji informed the court they have filed a petition seeking to adjourn the proceedings till the Central Crime Branch of Greater Chennai Police completes its probe into the cash-for-jobs case.