Custodial torture: Tamil Nadu revokes ASP’s suspension

CHENNAI: The state government has revoked the suspension of former Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh, who was charge-sheeted by the Crime Branch CID in four cases of custodial torture. The 2020-batch IPS officer was booked for torturing suspects, including plucking the teeth of 15 suspects in petty crimes in Vikramasingapuram, Ambasamudram and Kallidaikurichi police stations.

The CB-CID had found evidence to chargesheet Singh in four custodial torture cases and sent separate requests to the Tamil Nadu government to give sanction to prosecute him. The victims had alleged Balveer plucked their teeth out using pliers. He was also accused of crushing the testicles of two people in custody.