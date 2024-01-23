Dad claims baby abandoned on the bus in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old man approached Racecourse police on Monday claiming that he was the father of a four-month-old baby who was abandoned by her mother with a co-passenger in a private bus.

On Friday, K Divya (28), a native of Tiruchy, boarded a private bus at Gandhipuram when a woman aged around 30 years handed her over a baby saying that she would take the baby back when they reached Coimbatore junction. However, the woman alighted at some other stop abandoning the baby.

The Racecourse police was called in and the baby was admitted at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). On Monday K Rajan (32), a civil engineer and a native of Thrissur, approached police claiming that he was the baby’s father.