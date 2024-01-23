Dad claims baby abandoned on the bus in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 32-year-old man approached Racecourse police on Monday claiming that he was the father of a four-month-old baby who was abandoned by her mother with a co-passenger in a private bus.
On Friday, K Divya (28), a native of Tiruchy, boarded a private bus at Gandhipuram when a woman aged around 30 years handed her over a baby saying that she would take the baby back when they reached Coimbatore junction. However, the woman alighted at some other stop abandoning the baby.
The Racecourse police was called in and the baby was admitted at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). On Monday K Rajan (32), a civil engineer and a native of Thrissur, approached police claiming that he was the baby’s father.
He also said that due to a dispute with his wife, who is also named Divya, she abandoned the baby. Investigation revealed the couple fell in love during college days and got married.
A few days after the wedding, Rajan’s father passed away and, he started blaming Divya. Recently, when Rajan went to Thrissur, leaving Divya in Coimbatore.
Police said after an inquiry with the couple along with the Child Protection Committee, a decision would be taken on handing over the baby to her father.